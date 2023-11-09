(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Patrick Drahi’s Altice is preparing to receive initial bids for its Portuguese business and a stake in its French unit, as the tycoon grapples with his telecom empire’s debt load, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Altice has sent out information on the businesses to potential bidders and asked for first-round offers as soon as next month, the people said. The Portuguese unit, which runs the MEO carrier, is being studied by potential private equity suitors including Apax Partners, Apollo Global Management Inc., CVC Capital Partners and Warburg Pincus, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the process is private.

Some suitors have pegged the value of the Portuguese business at about €7 billion including debt, though Altice is seeking a higher valuation, the people said.

Altice is also soliciting interest in its Dominican Republic unit as well as its online advertising arm Teads, the people said. There’s no certainty the suitors will proceed with formal proposals, and details of the potential divestments could change.

“We have been calmly carrying out our processes, with a very clear timetable, in order to consider various options in the coming quarters,” a representative for Altice said. “The processes are unfolding as announced, and in the meantime, Altice has refinanced 2025 maturities beyond 2028.”

Spokespeople for Apax, Apollo, CVC and Warburg Pincus declined to comment.

A sale of Altice Portugal was previously considered in 2021, Bloomberg News reported at the time. Drahi told investors in September that he was open to selling virtually all of his assets for the right price, as rising interest rates weigh on his $60 billion debt pile. He added that he would prefer to sell stakes in Altice’s European carriers to private equity investors rather than industrial or strategic partners.

Altice bond prices have been roiled in recent months after the arrest in July of the company’s co-founder, Armando Pereira. Portuguese prosecutors have said they suspect that procurement decisions taken at Altice’s unit in Portugal were rigged in a way that harmed the group’s own companies and competitors.

Pereira’s lawyers have said he’s the victim of a trial by the media that has found him “guilty in public opinion” and that the “reality is not so simple,” according to a statement issued in July. Altice says it’s a victim of the alleged wrongdoing, although it has yet to bring legal action against any of the people allegedly involved.

Altice bond prices now are higher than they were when the scandal broke in mid-July.

--With assistance from Swetha Gopinath and Irene García Pérez.

