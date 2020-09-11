(Bloomberg) --

Patrick Drahi, the founder and largest shareholder of French telecommunications company Altice Europe NV, is buying the shares of the company he doesn’t already own, valuing the company at about 4.9 billion euros ($5.8 billion).

Drahi will pay 4.11 euros a share through a vehicle Next Private, the companies said in a statement Friday. The offer represents a 24% premium over Thursday’s closing price. Drahi already owns 32% of the company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Altice’s debt levels have contributed substantial volatility in the shares in recent years, an issue cited in the statement as the supporting the move to delist the company. Though performance at its French SFR unit has improved, it nevertheless faces pressure to both invest heavily in fiber broadband while reducing borrowings.

Shares in Altice rose as much as 24.6% in early trading Friday. The stock is down about 42.2% since the start of the year, more than the 17% drop in the Stoxx Telecommunications index.

The move could allow Drahi to focus more on his fast-growing U.S. business. Drahi bought Suddenlink in 2015 and Cablevision in 2016 with a plan to create another U.S. cable giant. With SFR’s performance improving, he’s now back on the U.S. M&A trail.

Altice USA last week offered $7.8 billion to buy Canadian cable company Cogeco Inc.’s U.S. assets and sell the rest to Rogers Communications Inc.

(Updated with shares.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.