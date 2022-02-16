(Bloomberg) -- Andre Esteves, the billionaire founder of Banco BTG Pactual SA, is seeking to take back a key role he lost more than six years ago, when a scandal almost brought down the bank.

BTG asked shareholders to reappoint Esteves as chairman at their April meeting, according to regulatory filings. He would replace Nelson Jobim, a former minister of justice, who would still keep a seat on the board.

It’s a comeback long in the making.

Esteves, 53, became one of Brazil’s youngest self-made billionaires after UBS Group AG bought Banco Pactual, where he began his career, in 2006. He and his partners would buy back the bank three years later, creating Banco BTG Pactual, a regional investment-banking powerhouse that went public in 2012.

Then came Brazil’s sweeping corruption probe known as Carwash. Esteves was arrested in late 2015 for allegedly participating in a scheme to tamper with the testimony of a former Petroleo Brasileiro SA executive. He was released 23 days later and exonerated in 2018.

Esteves’s return as chairman would “finally put an end to one of the greatest injustices in Brazilian business history,” BTG’s chief executive officer, Roberto Sallouti, said in a conference call about the bank’s fourth-quarter results Wednesday. Sallouti will continue as CEO once Esteves becomes chairman.

Esteves’s arrest triggered a liquidity crisis that forced BTG to sell assets to cover client redemptions, going as far as to seek a billion-dollar rescue from Brazil’s privately owned deposit-insurance fund. It also meant Esteves was stripped of both the chairman and CEO titles he held at the Sao Paulo-based company.

Esteves returned to BTG in 2016 as a senior partner, two days after he was freed from house arrest in April. Since then, his influence at the bank has grown. He has been directly involved in BTG’s digital retail push and in negotiating some of its recent acquisitions. He is also back as one of the bank’s public faces, delivering remarks at BTG events and meeting politicians.

“Esteves has been taking a key role over the past few years, calling the shots at BTG once again,” said Fernando Siqueira, a portfolio manager at Infinity Asset Management.

Last December, regulators approved his return to the group of shareholders that controls the bank, the G7 Holding, which in addition to Esteves and Sallouti, now includes Antonio Porto, Guilherme Paes and Renato Santos.

Esteves is seeking to retake the reins of the board just as BTG posts record results, signaling the company’s efforts to diversify are paying off. The bank’s fourth-quarter net income beat analysts’ expectations, totaling 1.74 billion reais ($337 million), a 42% increase from a year earlier. The bank attracted an all-time high 326 billion reais in net new money last year.

BTG Pactual gained 1.3% to 25.09 reais at 1:26 p.m. in Sao Paulo Wednesday, after falling as much as 3.8% earlier in the day. Brazil’s macroeconomic uncertainties will continue weighing on the stock, according to a UBS BB Investment Bank report signed by Thiago Batista and his team.

(Updates with CEO’s comment in sixth paragraph, analyst’s comment in ninth, stock move in 12th.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.