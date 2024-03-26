(Bloomberg) -- Alex Beard, Glencore Plc’s former head of oil trading, lost a legal battle with British authorities over taxes on almost £150 million ($190 million) of dividend payouts.

The billionaire, one of the trading firm’s inner circle for over a decade, claimed that the payments should be taxed at the lower rate of capital gains tax. But the judges at a London court threw out his appeal, saying that the payouts should be subjected to income tax, which attracts a higher rate.

The British trader worked at BP Plc before he joined Glencore in 1995 and became head of oil in February 2007. Once seen as a possible successor to Ivan Glasenberg at Glencore, Beard helped lead the trading firm through its initial public offering over a decade ago, becoming a billionaire in the process. Known for his acumen trading Russian oil, he retired from the company in 2019.

The case relates to millions of pounds of payments made to shareholders over five years through 2016. Glencore distributed the money though share premium accounts but the distributions should simply be treated as dividends, the judges ruled.

The tax authority, known as HMRC, first issued a notice in 2019. “We welcome this decision, which confirms our understanding that these distributions should have been assessed for income tax,” a spokesman for HMRC said in a statement. Beard declined to comment.

