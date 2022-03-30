(Bloomberg) -- Votorantim SA, the industrial conglomerate owned by the billionaire Ermirio de Moraes family, is planning to pocket some of the profits of an 83% rally in an aluminum producer in which it owns a majority stake.

The Sao Paulo-based conglomerate is seeking to sell 750 million reais ($158 million) of shares of Cia Brasileira de Aluminio, or CBA, according to a filing, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. Votorantim, which currently owns about three-quarters of CBA, would unload a stake of around 6% in the company.

Shares of CBA fell 5.1% to at 11:43 a.m. in Sao Paulo following the announcement.

Still, the company’s stock is on a tear since going public in July, boosted by a record-breaking rally in aluminum prices as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added to supply disruptions. The surge has made CBA one of the best performers in Brazil’s record wave of initial public offerings last year.

Read more: IPO Winner Minted in Brazil as Aluminum Rally Propels CBA

It’s also a boon to the Ermirio de Moraes family, one of Brazil’s richest. Their conglomerate, Votorantim, was created more than a century ago and, along with CBA, owns one of the world’s largest cement makers and also has interests in zinc mining, finance, renewable energy, real estate and orange juice businesses.

The group has been looking to expand across North America as it seeks to reduce volatility in its portfolio, Chief Financial Officer Sergio Malacrida said last year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.