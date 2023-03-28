(Bloomberg) -- The billionaire family behind Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA is moving to try to stem the biggest selloff in Latin American stocks this year.

The Pinheiro Koren de Lima family, which founded the health-care provider four decades ago and owns a combined stake of about 36%, is planning to buy and lease back 10 real estate properties from Hapvida for 1.25 billion reais ($242 million), according to a regulatory filing late Monday. It will also subscribe 360 million reais in a potential equity offering.

Shares of Hapvida opened 15% higher on Tuesday on the back of the announcement, paring recent losses. The stock is the worst performer among Latin American stocks this year and closed at 2.22 reais on Monday — a rout that’s erased $14.5 billion in market value since last year’s peak. The selloff accelerated after weaker-than-expected earnings sparked concern over the company’s indebtedness at a time Brazilian firms are facing tougher credit conditions and a deteriorating macroeconomic outlook.

Following the fundraising efforts, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said one of the main fears surrounding the investment thesis could be mitigated. If both events materialize, Hapvida would likely end the year with a cash position of 3 billion reais, up from Goldman’s estimate of 1 billion reais, analyst Gustavo Miele wrote.

Hapvida was founded by Candido Pinheiro Koren de Lima in 1979, when the Brazilian oncologist opened a clinic in Fortaleza, in the country’s northeast. It recently gained market share in Brazil by offering insurance and through its network of hospitals. An acquisition spree had the company acquiring rival Intermedica two years ago.

The value of the family’s holdings in Hapvida fell by about 27 billion reais after peaking last year at 32.8 billion reais. At current levels, the stake is worth 5.7 billion reais, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The family’s moves “should cover market concerns about the capital structure, potentially bringing a floor to the share price and opening the door again to possible M&A optionality,” Morgan Stanley analyst Javier Martinez de Olcoz wrote in a note.

