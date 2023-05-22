(Bloomberg) -- One of Brazil’s wealthiest families is looking to increase its stake in Alpargatas SA, the maker of the iconic Havaianas flip flops, in an offering that would make it the the biggest holder of the firm.

The Moreira Salles family offered to buy as much as 32 million preferred shares of Alpargatas through an investment vehicle owned by its private equity firm Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and its family office Brasil Warrant Gestao de Investimentos, according to a filing Monday. The proposed price of 10.5 reais apiece implies a 17% premium over Friday’s close.

The company’s preferred shares climbed 15% at the open in Sao Paulo Monday. Year to date, the stock is down 32%, with a current market capitalization of 6.9 billion reais ($1.4 billion).

If the transaction is successful, the family would end up with 33.3% of total shares, up from the current 28.6%, according to calculations based on regulatory filings. Control of the footwear company is shared between the Moreira Salles and holding firm Itausa SA.

The Moreira Salles family, which owns interests in firms from power company Eneva SA to niobium producer Cia. Brasileira de Metalurgia & Mineracao, has a fortune of more than $23 billion spread across four brothers, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The proposal will remain valid for 30 days starting Tuesday, according to the filing.

