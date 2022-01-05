(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s casino business Golden Nugget Inc. is tapping the leveraged loan market to refinance debt, after the firm’s parent company nixed plans to be taken public via a blank-check entity.

Golden Nugget is offering a $1.85 billion seven-year loan to investors, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company also plans to issue a $1.85 billion secured bond and an additional unsecured bond of the same size. Along with a new revolving credit facility, proceeds from the offerings will be used to refinance existing debt, the person said, asking not to be named discussing a private transaction.

A lender call for the loan will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. New York time, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is leading the deal, the person added.

The transaction comes after the billionaire backed out of a $8.6 billion deal to take the parent company public through a special purpose acquisition company. Fertitta Entertainment Inc., which owns the Golden Nugget casinos and the Landry’s restaurant group, had originally agreed to merge with SPAC Fast Acquisition Corp. in early 2021.

But Fertitta then decided to terminate the proposed transaction because it hadn’t closed by an agreed-upon date, according to a filing in December. His company ultimately paid as much as $33 million to end the planned merger with Fast Acquisition.

Golden Nugget’s existing $1.345 billion 6.75% unsecured notes due 2024 last traded at around par, according to Trace bond pricing data.

