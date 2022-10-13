(Bloomberg) -- Michael Fuchs, the billionaire co-owner of Manhattan’s Chrysler Building, said his wife’s demand for a divorce settlement paying her more than £45 million ($50 million) reflected “greed, not need” in a London court filing.

Fuchs, co-founder with Aby Rosen of New York property group RFR Holding LLC, is engaged in a bitter fight with his estranged second wife Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs, who claims the payment is justified under a pre-nuptial agreement the couple signed.

Collardeau-Fuchs “wants to live like a billionaire, having signed an agreement that she will live like a mere multi-millionaire,” Patrick Chamberlayne, the real estate mogul’s lawyer, said in documents prepared for a hearing on Thursday in London High Court. “It is evidence of greed, not need.”

Fuchs, 62, puts his net worth at around $1.1 billion, according to court documents.

The request by Collardeau-Fuchs, 47, includes more than £45 million for herself as well as £1.2 million in child maintenance. Fuchs’s lawyers say her child maintenance claim is a spousal one “in disguise.” They argue the total amount should be around £30 million.

Collardeau-Fuchs’s lawyers said the larger amount is justified because their client became accustomed to a lavish lifestyle during their eight-year marriage, with five fully staffed homes in glamorous locations including London’s Notting Hill, New York’s West Village and the Cap d’Antibes in the South of France.

They “spent according to their means, which were effectively unlimited,” Nicholas Cusworth, Collardeau-Fuchs’s lawyer, said in court documents.

Fuchs married Collardeau-Fuchs in New York in 2012, and the family moved to London some four years later. Collardeau-Fuchs alleged that her former husband has sought to control her spending since their separation and made her day-to-day living “intolerable.”

London’s family courts have become a popular destination for high-value legal fights, with judges typically prepared to order a more equal share of a couple’s assets. Last year, the courts gave out the biggest award in its history when it ordered Dubai’s ruler to pay his ex-wife and their kids £554 million.

Fuchs and his estranged wife are also sparring over the value of some of their properties. Their Notting Hill home, where Collardeau-Fuchs and the former couple’s two children live, has six floors spread over 8,000 square feet and is worth as much as £35 million, documents said.

Collardeau-Fuchs has accused her husband of breaching their pre-nuptial agreement by failing to set up a joint investment fund for the couple and not meeting his financial obligations which resulted in bailiffs showing up at her house on at least five occasions, documents said.

Fuchs said that since the separation he has paid more than £2.8 million on her American Express credit card between March 2020 to March 2022.

Fuchs formed RFR in the early 1990s with his childhood friend Rosen. The two grew up together in Frankfurt before separately making their way to New York. They founded RFR just as the property market slumped. In addition to the Chrysler Building, the two also own another New York landmark, the Seagram Building.

