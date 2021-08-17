Billionaire Hui No Longer Chairman of Evergrande Onshore Unit
China Evergrande Group founder Hui Ka Yan has stepped down as chairman of the conglomerate’s onshore property unit.
China Evergrande Group founder Hui Ka Yan has stepped down as chairman of the conglomerate’s onshore property unit.
(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group founder Hui Ka Yan has stepped down as chairman of the conglomerate’s onshore property unit.
Hui is no longer chairman of Hengda Real Estate, according to the website of the government-run National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System. Zhao Changlong was named as the new chairman.
The change, unveiled on a corporate information platform not typically used for major company announcements, triggered declines in Evergrande shares and bonds. The market reaction underscored how sensitive investors have become to any signs of upheaval at the world’s most indebted developer as it attempts to stave off a cash crunch.
The move at Hengda is normal after efforts at a backdoor listing on the mainland ended, the Securities Times reported, citing unidentified people close to the company. Zhao has previously served as chairman of Evergrande’s property services unit.
Evergrande didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry for comment.
Curbed by China’s “Three Red Lines” that determine whether companies can take on additional debt, Evergrande has been spinning off and selling assets. It’s offered steep discounts and relied on so-called commercial bills as payments for suppliers to cut down on debt.
