(Bloomberg) -- Mat Ishbia, the billionaire chief executive officer of United Wholesale Mortgage, is finalizing a purchase of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns for about $4 billion, ESPN reported.

The deal, which would include the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, is expected to be finalized in the “near future,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter, citing unnamed sources.

If completed, the agreement would mark a swift end to the tenure of current owner Robert Sarver, who said in September that he was starting to seek buyers for the teams as he faced pressure to step down after an investigation found he used racist slurs and harassed female employees.

Ishbia’s purchase price would surpass the previous National Basketball Association record. Alibaba Group Holding Inc. co-founder Joe Tsai spent about $3.3 billion to buy the Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Center in 2019.

It’s been a banner year for sports team sales. A group led by Rob Walton bought the NFL’s Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion in June, the most ever paid for a US professional sports team. Todd Boehly led a consortium that purchased Chelsea FC of the Premier League for £4.25 billion ($5.2 billion).

Ishbia, 42, is worth $5.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His personal fortune is down about $1.7 billion this year.

He was a walk-on basketball player at Michigan State University under famed coach Tom Izzo. In 2021 he donated $32 million to his alma mater, at the time the school’s largest-ever one-time commitment from a single person.

An emailed request for comment to United Wholesale Mortgage’s press office wasn’t immediately returned.

--With assistance from Brandon Sapienza and Maxwell Adler.

