A company controlled by billionaire Jim Pattison has tabled an offer to take Canfor Corp. (CFP.TO) private.

Great Pacific Capital Corp., which already owns 51 per cent of Canfor, is proposing to buy the remaining shares of the B.C. lumber producer for $16 per share in cash, an 82 per cent premium to the stock’s closing price of $8.80 on Friday.

Great Pacific said removing “significant administrative expenses” that comes with maintaining a public listing in Canada will help stabilize Canfor’s operations as the lumber industry faces ongoing challenges, particularly in British Columbia. Its offer isn’t subject to financing or due diligence conditions.

Canfor said in a release its board has established a committee of independent directors to review the offer.

The potential deal would be subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.