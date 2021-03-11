(Bloomberg) -- Czech billionaire Petr Kellner is poised to become a dominant shareholder in Moneta Money Bank AS after a successful voluntary buyout, kicking off the next phase of his plan to take over the lender.

Kellner’s PPF Group NV will pay 11.3 billion koruna ($515 million) for shares submitted by Moneta owners during a recent tender offer, it said in a statement on Thursday. If approved by the central bank, this will increase the richest Czech’s stake in the Prague-traded bank to just over 28%.

PPF, whose acquisitions rarely unfold in public before a deal is agreed, wants to combine its Air Bank AS and affiliated Czech financial assets with Moneta to create, and control, one of the largest retail banks in the country. Once it becomes the biggest shareholder, it will need to persuade some other Moneta owners to support the plan after talks about a differently structured combination failed two years ago.

Moneta shares dropped 0.4% to 78.9 koruna shortly after the start of trading in Prague on Thursday. They have kept slightly below the 80 koruna per share level PPF offered in the voluntary buyout, first announced in January.

With a net worth estimated at $15.9 billion, Kellner controls businesses in areas ranging from telecommunications, manufacturing, media and biotechnology. His main financial asset is consumer-lending group Home Credit, with China as its largest market, and the plan to take over Moneta would give him a bigger foothold in traditional retail banking in his home country.

