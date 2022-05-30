(Bloomberg) -- The billionaire Kellner family’s PPF Group NV scrapped an attempt to create and possibly control one of the biggest Czech banks after the deal became less favorable due to worsening economic environment.

PPF and Prague-traded Moneta Money Bank AS said they won’t go ahead with a complex transaction that was one of the last large deals initiated by the investment company’s founder Petr Kellner before he died in a helicopter crash last year.

Moneta won’t proceed with an acquisition of PPF’s Air Bank Group for 25.9 billion koruna ($1.1 billion) and a planned issuance of new shares to finance the merger, both companies announced in separate statements on Monday. Moneta said it “continues to believe in strategic merits” of the merger, but has agreed to “mutual termination” of the transaction proposed by PPF.

PPF, whose owners have recently replaced the chief executive officer, said it was scrapping the deal because of worsening economic and market conditions, as well as increased capital requirements that would “drastically diminish” the merged entity’s dividend capacity.

Moneta shareholders approved the transaction last year after previous two merger attempts failed and the investment company offered improved terms. The lender and PPF both initially promoted the transaction as a way to create a bigger and more profitable local bank that could better compete in a market dominated by the units of KBC Groep NV, Erste Group Bank AG and Societe Generale SA.

“The termination agreement was prompted by macroeconomic changes which radically altered the parameters of the originally planned merger,” PPF said in its statement. “The deteriorating macroeconomic and geopolitical situation, including the effects of the war in Ukraine, are significantly increasing economic risks regarding the newly formed banking entity’s asset performance.”

Moneta said it secured a reimbursement of more than 100 million koruna in expenses related to the transaction, and a pledge by the investment company to hold its current 29.9% stake for at least 12 months.

The lender also said that PPF agreed to “refrain from seeking control through increasing the current ownership stake or decreasing ownership position in Moneta through capital markets,” but has the right to possibly sell its stake to a strategic investor.

