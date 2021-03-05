(Bloomberg) -- PPF Group NV appears to be on a path to become the largest shareholder in Moneta Money Bank, an important step in billionaire Petr Kellner’s strategy to gain control over the Czech lender.

The investment company used its right to raise the amount of shares it offered to buy from existing Moneta investors through a public offer, aiming to gain as much as 29% in the bank. The deadline for accepting the offer of 80 koruna per one share is Friday.

“The step is a signal that PPF is probably registering interest from shareholder exceeding 20% of Moneta shares and that PPF will become the largest shareholder,” said Jan Safranek, an analyst at Erste Bank Group’s Czech unit.

PPF, whose acquisitions rarely unfold in public before a deal is agreed, wants to combine its Air Bank and affiliated financial assets with Moneta to create one of the largest retail banking operations in the country. To boost the chances of the merger, PPF proposed to first acquire a significant stake in the lender after talks about a similar combination failed two years ago.

Moneta Chief Executive Officer Tomas Spurny has endorsed the proposed merger. He also wants to try to convince dissenting shareholders, who complained that the terms outlined by PPF overstated the value of its assets.

Moneta shares jumped after the tender offer was announced but have been lingering below the 80 koruna offered by PPF. The stock reversed a four-day decline on Friday, rising 0.5% to 78.1 koruna and giving the lender a market value of 39.9 billion koruna ($1.8 billion). The exchange ratio proposed by PPF would value Air Bank at about 27 billion koruna.

PPF should announce the results of the public offer for Moneta shares by March 15, according to J&T Banka AS analyst Milan Vanicek.

