(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire real-estate developer Rick Caruso’s Los Angeles mayoral bid won the endorsement of rival candidate Joe Buscaino, a city councilmember and former police officer, who’s dropping out of the race.

Caruso and Karen Bass, a Democratic congresswoman, are statistically tied in the race for mayor of the US’s second-largest city, according to a Los Angeles Times poll of likely voters released last month. The non-partisan primary election is June 7 with the top two candidates competing in a general election in November.

Caruso has loaned his campaign $22.5 million, according to filings with the LA City Ethics Commission, far outspending his competitors. Buscaino had raised $1.3 million.

“Rick and I agree on the playbook to solve the city’s pressing issues,” Buscaino said in a statement issued by the two candidates on Thursday. “Today’s decision did not come easy, but the future of Los Angeles is my priority.”

Caruso and Buscaino have both run on platforms to step up law enforcement and clean up the city’s homeless encampments. The two men have said they support hiring 1,500 new police officers and recalling District Attorney George Gascon, a progressive prosecutor.

