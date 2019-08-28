(Bloomberg) -- The fund managing the wealth of the family behind Lego has chosen Malou Aamund, a director at Google in Denmark, to join its board.

Fifty-year-old Aamund will be the only woman on the board of Kirkbi A/S, which is chaired by the grandson of Lego’s founder, Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, according to a statement on Wednesday. Kirkbi, which is based in western Denmark, has about $16 billion in assets. The current five members of the board will all continue.

Aamund has been Google Denmark’s country director since 2016 and has previously held executive positions at Microsoft and IBM in the Nordic country. Earlier this year she joined the board of DSV A/S, one of the world’s largest freight forwarders. She has previously been a member of the Danish parliament for the Liberal Party.

The appointment will help “ensure we have the right set of competencies to support the company and our family in the continued family ownership of the activities in the Kirkbi Group,” Kirk Kristiansen said.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Kirk Kristiansen has a personal fortune of about $5.4 billion after recently transferring much of his wealth to his three children, who have about $5.2 billion each. Kirkbi owns 75% of Lego, which is Europe’s biggest toymaker.

