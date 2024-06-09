(Bloomberg) -- Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa was discharged from hospital with slight injuries after he crashed during a Ferrari racing event.

The founder of e-commerce company Zozo Inc. was one of two people taken to a hospital after the accident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at a race course in Miyagi prefecture in northeastern Japan, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Maezawa said in an X post that a brake malfunction caused him to crash, and that after being checked at the hospital he had returned to his hotel room. He said the other person in the accident was also only slightly injured and had already gone home.

