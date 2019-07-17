Billionaire Manuel Villar Is Planning The First Philippine IPO In a Year

(Bloomberg) -- AllHome Corp., owned by billionaire Manuel Villar, is preparing to sell as much as 20.7 billion pesos ($405 million) worth of shares in what could be the Philippines’ first initial public offering in more than a year.

The Manila-based retailer of home furnishings and construction supplies will use the proceeds to fund expansion and repay debt, according to a draft preliminary prospectus posted on its website.

Companies in the Philippines have been reluctant to sell shares amid a stock slump that made the bourse one of the world’s biggest losers last year. There was only one IPO in 2018, the property company D.M. Wenceslao & Associates Inc.

Firms are opting to raise funds through bond sales as interest rates ease, said BDO Capital & Investment Corp. President Eduardo Francisco. Uncertainty over global growth as trade tensions continue between the U.S. and China is also a factor behind the tepid market activity, he said.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp.’s hospital unit, coconut producer Axelum Resources Corp., and ACE Medical Group are among those preparing for IPOs and are waiting for market conditions to improve.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Index entered the bull market on Monday after climbing more than 22% from a November low. The local market is one of the top gainers in Asia this year, thanks to cooling inflation, continued monetary easing, and the prospect of stronger corporate earnings.

The company plans to list on October 1 and to sell as many as 1.125 billion primary and secondary shares at a maximum price of 16 pesos each. It also provides 168.75 million shares for overallotment. More details in its draft prospectus here.

