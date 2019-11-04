(Bloomberg) -- When Margarita Louis-Dreyfus bought out some family members in January, the price paid was almost a third more than the shares were worth at the time.

That’s based on a filing from Stags SAS, the investment company of the family of Philippe Louis-Dreyfus, who was among family members that sold their shares to Margarita. It sold a 1.26% stake in Louis Dreyfus Holding BV for 59 million euros ($65.8 million), according to the documents filed in France and dated Oct. 17.

The terms imply a valuation for the entire holding company of $5.35 billion, using the exchange rate of the day of closing. Louis Dreyfus Holding’s book value was $4.1 billion at the end of 2018, indicating a 29% premium.

A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment.

One of the reasons for the premium is that the deal valuation was decided during a long arbitration process and the payment was made months afterward. At the same time, the firm’s equity value declined after paying out large dividends and a bailout of Brazilian sugar-processor Biosev SA.

The premium underscores the challenges facing Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, who’s been financially stretched because of an agreement requiring her to buy stakes from minority family shareholders.

Last year, she bought 16.6% of the holding company, worth about $900 million. To fund the purchases, she’s taken out a loan from Credit Suisse Group AG. In the past, some of her shares have been pledged as collateral for the loans.

As the chairwoman squeezes the business for cash to repay the loans, the company has faced other setbacks. Last month, agriculture trader Louis Dreyfus reported a drop in first-half profit due to the U.S.-China trade war and the spread of African swine fever, which hurt soybean trading results. Biosev also recently started preliminary talks with banks to renegotiate loans as it continues to struggle with a slump in sugar prices.

