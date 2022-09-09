(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire retail magnate Mike Ashley is heading back to the top division of the UK stock market as Frasers Group Plc earns promotion to the FTSE 100.

Frasers, owner of the Sports Direct and House of Fraser chains, will join the index on Sept. 13, index provider FTSE Russell said in a statement Thursday. The company replaces defense business Meggitt Plc, which is being taken over by US rival Parker-Hannifin Corp.

The former Newcastle United F.C. owner and self-described “power drinker” owns 69% of Frasers’ shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. His son-in-law, Michael Murray, took over as chief executive earlier this year.

Frasers has been a rare bright spot among UK retail stocks this year, with much of the sector hit by fears that surging inflation would see shoppers cut back while at the same time squeezing companies’ profit margins. Frasers shares soared 27% on Jul. 21 as the firm gave a surprisingly upbeat profit outlook.

The company has benefited from a cooling of competition in European sports retail, while department store chain House of Fraser has closed its under-performing sites, Peel Hunt analyst Jonathan Pritchard said in a note following the update. However, he warned that the stock’s valuation looked “pretty full” following the rally.

“There is more caution about the immediate revenue prospects,” added Charles Allen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. He noted warnings this week from ASOS Plc and Primark-owner Associated British Foods Plc.

For Ashley -- who is worth about $4.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index -- the promotion ends a six-year exodus from Britain’s blue-chips. His company was demoted from the FTSE 100 in March 2016, at which time it was known as Sports Direct International Plc.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.