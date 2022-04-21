(Bloomberg) -- India should keep the base price for fifth-generation, or 5G, airwaves affordable in the upcoming auction to enable telecom companies to boost spending on expanding services and ensuring faster network speeds, the Chairman of India’s second-largest wireless carrier said.

“I will say 5G is important and that’s why we keep on requesting the government to make the 5G as an enabler for 100s of things that we develop in the country, to keep the spectrum at affordable pricing and not load the industry too much because it is a very highly capital intensive industry,” Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman, Bharti Airtel Ltd. said at the India Economic Conclave organized by Times Network on Thursday.

A lower floor price would be a huge boost for Bharti Airtel and the unprofitable Vodafone Idea Ltd., two of the three private sector operators left after Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. disrupted the market in 2016 with free calls and ultra-cheap data, whittling down competition in a sector that once had a dozen players. Others incurred losses and quit or went bankrupt.

“Let’s use that money into more rollouts, faster radio networks, covering more cities in the shortest possible time frame rather than getting burdened by the spectrum costs,” Mittal said.

The government may lower the base price for 5G airwaves in the upcoming auction to spur participation by local telecom firms and expedite the rollout of these super-fast networks, Bloomberg News reported last month, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Mittal’s statement comes after Bharti received $1 billion from Google as it prepares to bid for expensive 5G airwaves in an auction this year. The process will kick-start India’s journey into super-fast networks being already used in countries like China and South Korea.

