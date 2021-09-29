(Bloomberg) -- Thoma Bravo co-founder Orlando Bravo said he owns Bitcoin and is “very bullish” on the cryptocurrency.

“How could you not love crypto?” the private-equity billionaire said Wednesday at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha conference.

Bravo said he likes Bitcoin’s finite supply and that he sees more people using it in the future. Institutions are just beginning to embrace digital currencies, and once that happens it will be positive for demand.

It has been a rocky September for Bitcoin, which tumbled about 11% and is on pace for its worst month since May. The digital token traded for $41,789.50 at 11:47 a.m. in New York and has gained 44% this year. It more than quadrupled in 2020.

