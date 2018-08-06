(Bloomberg) -- Steinway Musical Instruments Inc., the legendary piano maker controlled by U.S. hedge fund billionaire John Paulson, has attracted takeover interest from China Poly Group Corp., people familiar with the matter said.

The state-owned conglomerate is in the early stages of considering an offer for Steinway, the people said. Other suitors may also emerge for the business, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

Poly Group started in 1992 as a supplier of defense equipment for the Chinese military. The conglomerate now has operations spanning explosives manufacturing, real estate, mining, cinemas and the arts. Hong Kong-listed unit Poly Culture Group Corp. owns China’s biggest home-grown auction house, in addition to running a chain of theaters that have hosted musicals like “Cats” and performances by the likes of the London Symphony Orchestra.

Paulson’s New York-based investment firm Paulson & Co. agreed to acquire Steinway in 2013 for about $512 million, beating rival bidders including South Korea’s Samick Musical Instruments Co. The piano maker that gave the company its name was founded in 1853 by German immigrant Henry Engelhard Steinway in a Manhattan loft on Varick Street, and over the following decades became a brand recognized worldwide.

An official at Poly Group and a representative for Paulson & Co. declined to comment. A representative for Steinway didn’t immediately reply to queries outside regular U.S. business hours.

--With assistance from Emma Dong, Melissa Karsh and Vinicy Chan.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Carol Zhong in Hong Kong at yzhong71@bloomberg.net;Manuel Baigorri in Hong Kong at mbaigorri@bloomberg.net;Steven Yang in Beijing at kyang74@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Scent at bscent@bloomberg.net, ;Neha D'silva at ndsilva1@bloomberg.net, ;Jessica Zhou at jzhou75@bloomberg.net, Paul Panckhurst

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.