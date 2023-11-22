(Bloomberg) -- France’s billionaire Peugeot family wrote down money owed by units of Rene Benko’s troubled Signa, the latest sign that investors in the embattled mogul’s property empire are bracing for losses.

Peugeot Invest UK Ltd., the entity holding stakes in Signa Prime and Signa Development, slashed 50% off the value of about $17 million in dividends, according to an annual financial report. The payouts were due by the end of 2022 but still hadn’t been paid as of October, the filing said.

While the Peugeot unit said it expects to ultimately receive a significant part of the payment, the move highlights the effect on investors and how they are having to account for funding difficulties at the Signa units, which valued their property assets at €23 billion at the end of last year.

“Given the significant delay in receipt of the dividend with no confirmed updates on payment from the investee company, we have exercised our judgment to take a prudent approach,” Peugeot Invest UK said in the filing published this month. “We continue to be of the opinion that a significant portion of the dividend should be recoverable.”

The UK company is part of Peugeot Invest, the eponymous investment arm listed in Paris that’s controlled by the French clan that made a fortune in the auto industry. It’s headed by scion Robert Peugeot.

Signa has appointed a restructuring adviser to take stock of the funding needs and prepare a turnaround plan by the end of November. It’s seeking as much as €2 billion in fresh cash by the end of June to plug financing gaps, including paying off maturing debt and arrears to contractors who have stopped working on some of the company’s largest projects.

Shareholders of Signa’s two largest units approved dividend payments of €334 million in 2022, based on 2021 results. But an annual report for 2022 showed payments of a fraction of that amount, with €299 million deferred at the end of 2022, the initial due date.

Peugeot Invest UK hadn’t received the dividend by Oct. 27, when the company’s board signed off on the latest financial report. Its comments on the “haircut” were noted among events happening after the end of the reporting period.

The company’s investments in Signa started four years ago with the 2019 acquisition of a 5% stake in the Signa Prime unit, which holds the conglomerate’s luxury properties. Peugeot Invest UK then acquired a 5% stake in Signa Development Selection for €75 million in 2021, investing a further €10 million last year as part of a capital increase.

The parent company Peugeot Invest in September cited difficulties in the property sector, saying “the valuation of the majority of our real estate assets was adjusted downwards” due to pressure from rising interest rates, inflation and remote working.

The Signa write-down is the latest setback for the family. It comes after last year’s hit from the collapse of scandal-ridden elderly-care operator Orpea SA and a deep slump in its auto holdings.

Madison Payout

Other Signa shareholders may have received at least part of their dividend during the period. An investment vehicle controlled by Madison International, which owns a similar stake as Peugeot in Signa Prime, received a €12.3 million payment in Feb. 2023, corporate filings show. Another Madison unit got a smaller payment already in 2022.

Peugeot’s Signa stakes were worth about €333 million at the end of 2022, based on the net asset value published by the units. The French investor said in September that real estate represented 11% of gross asset value of €5.9 billion at the end of 2022.

Representatives of Peugeot and Madison declined to comment, a spokesman for Signa didn’t respond to emailed questions.

--With assistance from Jack Sidders.

