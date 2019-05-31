(Bloomberg) -- Philip Green, the billionaire owner of Arcadia Group Ltd., was charged with four counts of misdemeanor assault in Arizona after a Pilates instructor said he repeatedly touched her inappropriately during classes in the Canyon Ranch luxury resort in Tucson in 2016 and 2018.

“Each count has a potential sentence of up to 30 days in the Pima County jail, a fine of not more than $500, and up to one year of probation,” Lauren Deakin, Pima County’s deputy county attorney, said in a statement.

Green “strenuously denies these allegations and is disappointed that the charges have been filed in his absence,” his office said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Green faced a formal bid to strip him of his knighthood after reports that he tried to silence former employees who alleged he sexually and racially harassed them. It wasn’t the first time. In 2016, 100 lawmakers tried to get his knighthood revoked, but the attempt wasn’t legally binding. Green has denied those claims against him.

