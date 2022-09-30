(Bloomberg) -- Francois Pinault’s wine business is bringing in Maisons & Domaines Henriot in a deal that combines Chateau Latour with well-known Burgundy and Champagne producers and adds to French billionaires’ growing presence in the country’s vineyards.

The new group will adopt the name Artemis Domaines, which currently houses Pinault’s wine business. The founder of the Kering SA luxury conglomerate will own three-quarters, according to a spokeswoman, with the remainder controlled by the families behind Henriot. Other financial details weren’t disclosed.

The deal extends consolidation in the high-end French wine business, which has seen an influx of foreign and corporate investment in recent years, particularly in areas like Burgundy that were once dominated by small, family-run operations.

In addition to Chateau Latour in Bordeaux, Pinault owns wine producers such as Clos de Tart and Domaine d’Eugenie in Burgundy. Maisons & Domaines Henriot owns Bouchard Pere & Fils and William Fevre in Burgundy along with Maison Henriot in Champagne.

This combination is “a guarantee that a French group will ensure the long-term preservation” of these brands and their wine-making expertise, according to a statement.

The combined entity will also control producers such as Beaux-Freres in Oregon and Eisele Vineyard in California’s Napa Valley. The 86-year-old Pinault, whose fortune is estimated at $31.6 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, counts the auction house Christie’s among the family’s holdings and is a major art collector.

Pinault’s archrival in the luxury business, Bernard Arnault, controls an array of wine estates via his LVMH fashion empire, including Chateau d’Yquem and Chateau Cheval Blanc in Bordeaux, Domaine des Lambrays in Burgundy and the Krug and Dom Perignon Champagne brands.

