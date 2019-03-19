Billionaire Porsche Family Wants to Buy Even More Shares of VW

(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s main owners, the Porsche and Piech billionaire clan, may buy more voting shares in the world’s largest carmaker, saying it’s undervalued after paying 400 million euros ($454 million) to lift their stake.

VW rose the most in almost three weeks Tuesday after the family holding company, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, said the German carmaker’s market value doesn’t reflect its “vast potential.” The family investment vehicle now owns 53.1 percent of VW, an increase of 0.9 percent.

VW, alongside other carmakers, is under pressure to pay for the seismic shift to electric cars while the payoff could be years away. Record spending to keep up with emissions regulation and investor doubts about the future of incumbent automakers have pushed VW’s valuation to trade at a multiple of 5.45 earnings. That compares with a level of 14.4 among companies in the consumer discretionary sector.

CEO Herbert Diess is looking to step up cost cuts and workforce reductions at the main VW and Audi brands where profitability has slipped. Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of Porsche SE, this month said he fully supports the VW management’s push to tackle what Porsche described as “fossilized structures” that bog down VW and Audi.

VW’s preferred stock, which carries no voting rights, rose as much as 2.4 percent to 148.94 euros, the most in almost three weeks, and was up 1.8 percent at 12:13 p..m. in Frankfurt.

Further share buying by Porsche SE will target the remaining free floating shares of 7.5 percent in VW’s ordinary stock. There’s no plan for a larger deal to buy out the Qatar Investment Authority’s 17 percent stake, Chief Executive Officer and VW Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said.

Porsche SE targets profit after tax between 3.4 billion euros and 4.4 billion euros in 2019 after 3.5 billion euros last year.

Alongside Porsche SE, the state of Lower Saxony holds a 20 percent voting stake. All voting stock of Porsche SE is controlled by the Porsche and Piech family.

