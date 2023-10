Billionaire Rinehart Raises Stake in Liontown Resources to 18.4%

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s richest woman Gina Rinehart increased her stake in Liontown Resources Ltd. to 18.36%.

Rinehart-owned Hancock Prospecting Pty paid A$3 a share for Liontown and previously held a 16.69% stake, according to a substantial holder notice to the ASX.

