(Bloomberg) -- A Houston tax attorney was charged with creating offshore entities and foreign bank accounts that helped billionaire Robert F. Smith hide $225 million from the Internal Revenue Service, according to the Justice Department.

Carlos Kepke’s indictment on Thursday follows the October admission by Smith, chief executive officer of Vista Equity Partners, that he used those offshore entities and bank accounts to evade taxes for 15 years.

Smith avoided prosecution by cooperating in a case against Robert Brockman, a Houston businessman accused of using a web of Caribbean entities to hide $2 billion in income. Smith agreed to pay $139 million in back taxes, fines and penalties.

In 2000, Kepke created a limited liability company in Nevis and a trust in Belize to help Smith evade taxes, prosecutors said. Smith admitted in his statement of facts that those entities were instrumental in hiding his money offshore. Starting in 2007, Smith paid more than $1 million to Kepke to purge his records relating to the two offshore entities, prosecutors said.

Kepke was introduced to Smith by Brockman, prosecutors said. Brockman has denied wrongdoing.

Kepke, who is in his early 80s, is scheduled to make an initial appearance in San Francisco federal court on April 22. He couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The case is U.S. v. Kepke, 31-cr-155, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

Read more: Billionaire Smith Avoided Tax Charge With Security, Barr Appeals

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.