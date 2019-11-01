(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter

Billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke’s oil venture in Ghana, Aker Energy AS, will likely see delays in its first offshore field in the country due to regulatory challenges.

Aker Energy has underestimated the complexity of a joint development of all resources in its DWT/CTP block and will now change its immediate focus to the main Pecan reservoir rather than taking a “holistic” approach, said Aker ASA, Rokke’s industrial holding company, which owns 49% of Aker Energy.

Aker Energy had proposed changes to Ghana’s regulatory framework in the plan for development for the field, but authorities aren’t likely to take enough steps, Aker said.

“The change in strategy is likely to trigger delays,” Aker Chief Executive Officer Oyvind Eriksen said in the company’s third-quarter report on Friday. “But I am confident that it will de-risk the project and, hence, protect significant values in Ghana.”

Aker Energy has discovered as much as 550 million barrels of oil at Pecan and said sees potential of as much as 1 billion barrels in the area. Aker had previously said it expected its development plan to be approved in the third quarter.

Rokke is a direct owner in Aker Energy through his personal investment company TRG AS and has an indirect stake through his 67% ownership in Aker.

