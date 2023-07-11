(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Chris Rokos’s macro hedge fund posted a 4.6% gain in June, helping the fund claw back losses from earlier in the year when it was pummeled by wild swings in interest rate markets.

The money pool, which runs more than $14 billion in assets, is now only slightly down for the year after also gaining about 5% in May, according to a letter to investors seen by Bloomberg. Macro hedge fund peers tracked by Bloomberg gained 1% on average in June.

A spokesman for the London-based investment firm declined to comment.

Rokos hedge fund was down more than 15% at one point in March after being hit by wild swings in the short-term interest rates markets sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The losses, which followed a 51% surge in 2022, led to him de-risking the hedge fund.

Rokos joins peers such as Said Haidar, who were sideswiped in March by volatility in rates markets. Haidar’s Jupiter fund soared an estimated 27.3% in June but is still down 28.5% this year.

Rokos, who has an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, started his own hedge fund in 2015 with initial capital from investors including Blackstone Group Inc.

