(Bloomberg) -- Roman Abramovich said he is selling Chelsea Football Club and has instructed the board to set up a charitable foundation that will get all net proceeds from the sale.

“The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine,” Abramovich said in a statement on the Chelsea website.

Hansjoerg Wyss, a Swiss businessman, said he received an offer to buy Chelsea on Tuesday, along with three other potential buyers. Abramovich’s advisers at the Raine Group are seeking bids of at least 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) for the club, Sky News reported earlier, without saying where it got the information.

While the U.K. has sanctioned more than 100 Russian individuals and entities in response to the invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich, 55, has so far remained off the list.

The Russian billionaire has been under increasing pressure. Abramovich last weekend handed direct control of Chelsea to the trustees of its charitable foundation.

“Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the club in this manner,” he said in the statement.

