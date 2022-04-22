(Bloomberg) -- Grindrod Ltd. has revived talks with potential buyers for its South African banking business, according to people familiar with the matter, revisiting a plan previously looked at three years ago.

The sales process is generating interest from South African and international buyers, said the people, who asked to not to be identified as the discussions are still private.

Grindrod, a freight and logistics company part-owned by billionaire Johann Rupert’s investment vehicle Remgro Ltd., shelved the earlier idea in part due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the people said.

Grindrod declined to comment.

The banking industry in Africa’s most developed economy is experiencing a shake up with established players like Standard Bank Group Ltd. having to defend their positions from online-only newcomers like Patrice Motsepe’s Tyme Bank, and Discovery Ltd.’s branchless lender, started in 2018. Grindrod is betting on either traditional or new lenders wanting access to its customer base and scale, the people said.

Grindrod Bank recently partnered with Shoprite Holdings Ltd., Africa’s largest grocer, to expand the supermarket chain’s payments offering.

