(Bloomberg) -- Italian football club AS Roma SpA is raising financing from private investors to repay its public debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Serie A team, owned by US billionaire Dan Friedkin, is in talks with a handful of institutional investors to sell bonds in a private placement, said the people, who asked not to be named. The funds raised, together with cash, will be used to refinance the club’s junk-rated notes two years ahead of their maturity. AS Roma didn’t reply to a request for comment.

The club looks set to be the latest borrower opting to shield itself from the volatility affecting public credit markets this year. High-yield issuers, struggling to attract demand for their debt from traditional sources of capital as fund managers shy away from risk, have been tapping alternatives ranging from private credit funds to relationship banks.

The size of the funding AS Roma is discussing with the private investors is around €175 million ($172 million), the people said. Such private placements are typically bought by insurance companies, pension funds and asset managers in the US and Europe.

The company said on Monday it would redeem €275 million of bonds at a price of 101.3 cents over the euro, provided it accessed the new financing ahead of Oct. 27. The high-yield notes were issued out of an entity housing the club’s media and sponsorship rights, ASR Media and Sponsorship SpA.

Other football teams including Futbol Club Barcelona and Real Madrid have raised US private placement bonds before, as well as securitizations. In Italy, one of AS Roma’s rivals, FC Internazionale, also launched a high-yield bond, while some special situation funds such as Elliott Capital Management and Oaktree Capital Management have provided rescue financing for AC Milan SPA and Inter Milan too.

AS Roma, which currently ranks near the top of the Italian league and is coached by Jose Mourinho, was taken private earlier this year as Friedkin, who in 2019 had bought the majority of the club, tendered for all floating shares outstanding.

