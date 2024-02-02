(Bloomberg) -- Canadian billionaire Gerald Schwartz’s offer to take Indigo Books & Music Inc. private for about C$62 million ($46 million) is “wholly inadequate,” according to the only Bay Street analyst who still covers the retailer.

The offer of C$2.25 per share should be rejected as it ascribes “little to no value to the brand” or to the bookstore chain’s lease portfolio, Cormark Securities Inc. analyst David McFadgen said in a note Friday. The Toronto-based retailer is capable of boosting its Ebitda margin to at least 5% and may finally be starting to improve its cost structure, he said.

“We remind investors that Mr. Schwartz was buying stock previously from November 2017 to March 2018 at prices ranging from C$18-C$20,” McFadgen said.

“Has the business deteriorated so much that it can never be turned around to warrant an offer of only C$2.25 a share?”

Indigo should have about C$1.11 of cash on hand per share in March, and combined with the firm’s balance sheet, Schwartz wouldn’t need to put up any money to take it private, McFadgen said in an email.

Indigo shares were up 48% to C$2.15 at 11:57 a.m. in Toronto, the biggest intraday gain in more than three years. Earlier they rose as high as C$2.27, just above the offer.

Schwartz is the founder of Canadian investment firm Onex Corp. and a director at Indigo, and his spouse is Indigo Founder and Chief Executive Officer Heather Reisman. The billionaire’s Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments LP currently own about 61% of Indigo’s stock.

Indigo has been under pressure for years amid a challenging environment for retailers, and the shares fell further in mid-2023 when Reisman announced her retirement. She returned to the helm in September in an executive shakeup.

