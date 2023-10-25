(Bloomberg) -- A group of French opposition lawmakers is seeking to delay or even block Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s plan to acquire part of embattled tech company Atos SE due to national security concerns.

One option to raise public awareness and pressure the government to act could be a parliamentary investigation committee, according to Olivier Marleix, who leads the conservative Les Republicains in France‘s lower house and is one of those spearheading the push.

“Atos is at the heart of French sovereignty and will be even more so in a world that increasingly relies on artificial intelligence and supercalculators,” he told Bloomberg on Wednesday. “We can’t just idly watch this financial patch-up job happening behind closed doors, in Macron’s office.”

The company has struggled after it was late to offer cloud services and clients migrated to more technologically advanced rivals. It agreed to split off its legacy IT outsourcing business in a sale to Kretinsky’s EP Equity Investment that’s expected to close in the second quarter of next year.

The remaining operations, including its supercomputer, big data and cybersecurity units, are to be grouped within a listed entity called Eviden in which the billionaire would hold 7.5%.

Atos declined to comment on Wednesday. An aide to President Emmanuel Macron didn’t immediately return a request for comment. A spokesperson for Kretinsky declined to comment.

Earlier this week, shares in the group dropped as much as 15% after lawmakers including Marleix called for a partial or temporary nationalization. The government has rejected this option.

Those in parliament who oppose the split argue that Atos should stay in French ownership because its IT business handles sensitive data. They want Macron to put the deal on hold to find alternative solutions or obtain governance guarantees from Kretinsky.

The Republicains leader also said Atos’ supercalculators, a historical legacy of former president Charles de Gaulle now used to perform nuclear simulations, shouldn’t be taken over by a non-French investor.

Atos still needs shareholder approval for its restructuring plans. The company is due to report quarterly earnings on Thursday before the stock market opens in Paris.

