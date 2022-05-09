(Bloomberg) -- Alberto Safra, who left one of the most storied financial empires in Latin America to start his own investment business, is expanding the firm’s real estate offerings.

The billionaire’s ASA Investments purchased Sao Paulo-based CORE Real Estate Gestao de Investimentos, according to a statement, which didn’t disclose the size of the transaction.

Alberto Safra, one of the four children of the late Joseph Safra, created ASA Investments after leaving his family’s namesake lender in 2019. The business, also located in Sao Paulo, has launched multiple products since 2021, including a hedge fund, as well as equity, fixed-income and quantitative strategies. The latest addition “reinforces our goal of becoming a multistrategy asset manager,” according to the statement.

CORE was created in 2020 by Martim Fass, who previously ran real estate investments at Banco Safra SA’s asset-management unit. Other partners include Andre Mori, Guilherme Fava and Iago Alvarenga, all former Safra executives. Its CORE Metropolis FII fund owns four corporate buildings in Brazil, valued at about 176 million reais ($35 million), according to its website.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.