(Bloomberg) -- Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is exploring raising his offer for German wholesaler Metro AG as the existing 5.8 billion-euro ($6.4 billion) bid faces a growing risk of rejection by shareholders, according to people familiar with the situation.

Representatives for Kretinsky are set to meet as soon as Monday with two key shareholders to discuss revising the offer, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the proceedings are private.

The shares erased losses, trading as much as 9.6% higher Friday afternoon in Frankfurt.

Kretinsky and his Slovak partner Patrick Tkac are considering lifting their offer to about 17 euros per share, the people said. The bidders also may have to put up more equity to dispel concerns that their offer is highly leveraged, they said.

Depending on the negotiations, the investor duo may decide not to table a new proposal. The current bid of 16 euros a share undervalues the company, Metro has said. As of Friday afternoon the shares traded at 15.38 euros.

Kretinsky and Tkac have secured about one-third of Metro’s shares in a tender offer that expires Wednesday. That’s a far cry from the 67.5% threshold for the transaction to succeed.

Kretinsky and Tkac pounced in June after building a stake last year, saying they saw an opportunity to turn around Metro as it sheds its retail operations and focuses on cash-and-carry outlets across Germany and eastern Europe.

Representatives for Metro and Kretinsky declined to comment.

The shares fell this week after the two key shareholders -- foundations representing investors whose families helped create Metro -- slightly increased their combined stake. On Monday evening, they said they won’t accept the offer and instead will pool their shareholdings to strengthen their position.

A statement by the foundations left the door open to alternatives beyond a simple sweetening of the current bid. The groups said they were “open to diverse and constructive solutions.”

Options could include retaining a portion of the current ownership stakes and agreeing to hand control to the bidders in exchange for an exclusive payment, one person said.

If the bid succeeds, Kretinsky plans not to pay dividends, according to the offer document.

