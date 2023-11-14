(Bloomberg) -- Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s TV Azteca and holders of $400 million in debt owed by the company failed to reconcile their differences over restructuring the bonds in court-ordered talks.

The producer of Spanish-language soap operas and reality shows is proposing giving bondholders $45 million in late coupon payments, while extending the existing 2024 bond to 2030 and 2034, according to documents made public on Tuesday. Bondholders in the company that defaulted in 2021 are asking for a $105 million cash payment and are only willing to extend maturities to 2030.

The details underscore the gulf between Salinas and bondholders that have included Plenisfer Investments SGR SpA, Cyrus Capital Partners LP and Sandpiper Ltd. The two sides have been locked in court battles in Mexico and the US after the default, which was blamed on a collapse in business during the coronavirus pandemic.

TV Azteca had entered into talks with bondholders after a New York court warned the company in late August that she could force the company to participate in a bankruptcy case in New York. Earlier this year, bondholders were alarmed when they found out that TV Azteca had won a Mexican court order that prohibited any payments until the end of the pandemic.

TV Azteca said in a statement Tuesday that it remained committed to dialog with bondholders. The company had proposed the upfront payment and splitting the debt into two tranches, one with a 8.75% interest rate and due in 2030 and the other at just 2% interest, due in 2034. Bondholders want all past due interest and just a single tranch with a 7.75% coupon.

The company’s own projections, released with the proposals, showed its business further eroding in the coming years, with Ebitda estimates falling from 2.86 billion pesos in 2022 to nearly 1.66 billion by 2033.

Meanwhile, bonds of Salinas’ internet and cable provider Total Play Telecomunicaciones SA have fallen into distressed territory on concern about cash burn ahead of looming maturities over the next two years.

