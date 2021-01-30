(Bloomberg) --

Billionaire Carlos Slim returned to his home in Mexico City after being hospitalized for Covid-19, a family member said.

Slim is recovering and recuperating well, his son-in-law and spokesman Arturo Elias Ayub said in a message Saturday. Latin America’s richest man, who turned 81 this week, was hospitalized in Mexico City’s Instituto Nacional de Nutricion, where he was experiencing mild symptoms, Elias Ayub said previously.

Slim is the world’s 25th-richest person with a net worth of $51.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The bulk of his wealth comes from telecommunications giant America Movil SAB.

Mexico overtook India in total Covid-19 deaths Thursday, making its outbreak the third-most deadly worldwide.

On Friday, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assured the public that he has passed the “critical stage” of his own coronavirus infection and is recovering. The president, who’s known as AMLO, spoke in a video posted online late Friday, marking his first appearance since he revealed that he tested positive for the virus late Sunday.

