Billionaire investor George Soros built a 3% stake in embattled Swiss asset management GAM Holding AG after the stock lost three-quarters of its value in a year.

The shares were acquired by SFM UK Management LLC, a subsidiary of the Hungarian-American billionaire’s family office, on May 16, according to a statement from the Swiss stock exchange.

GAM has previously attracted the attention of bargain hunters. Mario Gabelli, the 76-year-old stock picker known for his frequent TV interviews, disclosed in November his position had exceeded 3%, making him a top 10 shareholder.

The scandal surrounding bond-fund Tim Haywood has caused billions of francs of outflows and large shareholder losses at GAM. The former executive’s suspension last July kicked off one of the most tumultuous periods in the asset manager’s history. The loss of confidence prompted investors to pull almost $25 billion, cost former chief executive officer Alex Friedman his job and sent the shares in a tailspin. The firm is also said to be looking for a buyer.

