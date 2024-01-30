(Bloomberg) -- Investor Stan Druckenmiller said he would continue to fund Nikki Haley’s increasingly long-shot challenge against Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

“I’m going to continue to support Nikki Haley,” he said Tuesday as he left a New York City fundraiser for the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador.

His comments come hours after Citadel founder Ken Griffin announced that he gave $5 million to the super political action committee supporting Haley’s campaign earlier this month, but would focus future contributions toward House and Senate races.

Other donors including investor Tim Draper, and the Charles Koch-backed Americans For Prosperity, have said they plan to continue supporting Haley.

Druckenmiller was among the co-hosts for the New York fundraiser, along with KKR & Co. co-Chairman Henry Kravis, The Home Depot. Inc. co-founder Ken Langone and AQR Capital Management’s Cliff Asness. Billionaire Leonard Stern, former Alliance Capital chief Dave Williams, Broadway theater owner James Nederlander, Dinny Devitre, a retired Altria executive, New Mountain Capital’s Steve Klinsky and conservationist Susan Rockefeller were also spotted entering the event.

Haley is raising $1.5 million from fundraisers in New York and $1 million in south Florida, where she is scheduled to hold events Wednesday, according to Simone Levinson, a Haley donor who is helping organize the fundraisers.

“The goal shattering events that I have cohosted in New York City and Palm Beach have been filled with both long-standing donors that are doubling down and a significant influx of new donors pouring in,” she said.

Haley is the sole remaining challenger to Trump. She lost to the former president in Iowa and New Hampshire and is trailing him by about 30 percentage points in South Carolina, the next major contest on the Republican primary calendar.

Haley told attendees at Tuesday’s event that she has a chance to win, but acknowledged it is a narrow path, according to people at the fundraiser. She said that Trump’s legal troubles, and high-levels of spending on lawyer costs, could provide an opening for her. She said her team’s strategy in the South Carolina primary is to boost turnout among voters who historically have only voted in general elections, and noted that she was overwhelmingly popular when she served as governor.

Alliance Capital’s Williams said he would continue to support Haley as long as she stays in the race.

“I think she’s our best hope for a president of all the known available candidates,” he said. “She’s definitely a free trader.”

Druckenmiller, a major Republican donor, has also previously given to Chris Christie and Tim Scott’s presidential campaigns before they dropped out of the race.

Haley’s super political action committee said it raised $50.1 million in the last half of 2023. Her campaign said it raised $24 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

Haley’s campaign and her allied super political action committee, SFA Fund, are required to report their latest financial information and donor lists to the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday.

(An earlier version corrected details from source on event totals in paragraph six)

