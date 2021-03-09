(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire real estate developer Stephen Ross is raising “tens of millions of dollars” to get New Yorkers to vote in the upcoming Democratic primary for mayor.

Ross, the chairman of Related Cos., recently invited New York business leaders to a March 15 lunch meeting to discuss what he called the “most important election of our lifetime and in NYC’s history,” according to an email seen by Bloomberg.

Ross said the winner of the June Democratic primary will “decide if NYC will rebound or languish” and that he is forming a committee to raise money for a large effort to drive voter turnout.

“We have less than four months to step up and act,” Ross said. “This is a meeting you cannot afford to miss.”

New York’s business leaders are eager to elect a moderate mayor to lead the pandemic recovery after feeling shunned by Bill de Blasio, who will leave office after two terms. There’s been heightened focus on the June Democratic primary, which is very likely to pick the city’s next leader.

Ross didn’t identify a favorite candidate among the crowded Democratic field, but said he wants to make sure “moderate thinking, pro-growth, and pro-job Democrats” vote in the primary.

