(Bloomberg) -- Steve Cohen vented his frustration with the New York Mets Wednesday after his team lost to the San Francisco Giants, asking how professional hitters could be “this unproductive.”

The Mets are now below .500 and find themselves in third place in the National League East as they struggle through injuries and offensive ineptitude. This is Cohen’s first season as owner and he’s been active on Twitter.

Cohen’s hedge fund, Point72 Asset Management, is known for a hard-charging culture where losing managers are quickly shown the exit.

The veteran trader bought the Mets in December for about $2.5 billion, and the prospect of a deep-pocketed owner led many fans to hope that the team might turn a corner. Cohen is worth $11 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Mets collapse comes as the crosstown Yankees are surging. On Tuesday the Yankees swept Boston in a double-header, putting them above the Red Sox in the race for a playoff spot.

