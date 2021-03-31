Billionaire Steyer Says He Has No Plans to Run in California Recall Election

(Bloomberg) -- Tom Steyer, the billionaire Democrat who sought the party’s presidential nomination last year, said he has no plans to challenge California Governor Gavin Newsom in what’s likely to be a recall election later this year.

“I have no plans to run for governor,” Steyer said in an interview on Bloomberg TV Wednesday. “I am opposed to the recall. I think that it’s a Republican attack on a Democratic governor.”

Supporters of the recall effort say they have submitted more than 2 million signatures, more than enough to force an election if they’re verified as legitimate. Newsom, a Democrat in his first term, has seen a backlash against his coronavirus policies, mostly surrounding the state’s lockdown and mask-wearing mandates. The state, which has seen its virus case levels drop recently, is only now beginning to reopen some businesses, including theme parks, bars and sports stadiums.

A poll released this week by the Public Policy Institute of California showed 56% of likely voters would vote against the recall, with support for Newsom split along party lines.

Steyer, the founder of San Francisco-based Farallon Capital Management LLC, has used his estimated $3 billion fortune to support Democratic candidates and an agenda focused on addressing climate change. He said he’s a big supporter of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure push.

“This is a plan that is absolutely a necessity,” Steyer said. “It’s going to create millions of jobs across this country. It addresses the environmental injustice in our society. And it appeals to people in every single state.”

