Billionaire Thomas Lee’s NYC Office Up for Lease After His Death

(Bloomberg) -- The Manhattan space that housed billionaire Thomas H. Lee’s family office is now being marketed for sublease.

The space, spanning more than 11,000 square feet (1,022 square meters), is on the sixth floor of the General Motors Building, according to marketing materials viewed by Bloomberg. The lease runs through June 2025 and the office is available for immediate occupancy.

Lee, who pioneered private equity deals and leveraged buyouts, was found dead in his office in February. His death was ruled a suicide.

The business no longer needs the offices, according to a representative for the family. CBRE, the listing agent for the space, declined to comment.

Lee’s death stunned Wall Street given his stature in the private equity industry. He ran Boston-based Thomas H. Lee Partners for decades until he departed the firm in 2006. He started another investment firm, Lee Equity Partners, in Manhattan. Lee Equity Partners is located at a building separate from the family office.

(If you or someone you know is struggling, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.)

