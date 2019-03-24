(Bloomberg) -- Delek Drilling LP, the Israeli energy explorer controlled by billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva, is considering buying a stake in an Egyptian liquefied natural gas plant to broaden its export footprint.

Acquiring a piece of either the Idku or Damietta facilities, operated by Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Spain’s Union Fenosa SA, respectively, is among the various routes possible for the Egyptian deal, the company said in its annual report. Other options are buying capacity at the plants rather than equity stakes, or enrolling their gas liquefaction services.

Should Delek pull off the purchase, it would be the strongest signal yet that Israel and Egypt are moving beyond security cooperation and toward deeper economic ties. Though the neighbors signed a peace treaty 40 years ago, Israel remains unpopular to many Egyptians. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi didn’t even mention Israel when he celebrated a 2018 deal between the nations.

Becoming a part owner of one of the sites, both sitting largely idle after Egypt halted exports in 2014 to contend with domestic energy shortages, would allow Delek to sell to markets beyond its immediate region. While plans are afoot to sell gas via pipelines to Egypt and Jordan, Delek also wants to ship gas to far-off markets, for which it would need the LNG facilities.

Companies including Delek that are developing Israel’s largest gas field in Leviathan signed a $15 billion contract in February 2018 to power Egyptian homes. The sides are working to complete the deal, mainly by readying the pipeline that will transport the fuel into Egypt.

To contact the reporter on this story: Yaacov Benmeleh in Tel Aviv at ybenmeleh@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stefania Bianchi at sbianchi10@bloomberg.net, Srinivasan Sivabalan, James Amott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.