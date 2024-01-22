(Bloomberg) -- Bonds of Czech billionaire Radovan Vitek’s CPI Property Group SA were set for their biggest decline in two months after short seller Muddy Waters stepped up its attack on the Eastern European landlord.

Carson Block’s Muddy Waters, which has been betting against the company’s bonds, accused CPI in its latest report Monday of significantly overvaluing its €19.2 billion ($21 billion) portfolio and also misstating the occupancy of its buildings. Following its initial report on Nov. 21, some of the company’s bonds had tumbled to record lows but have since pared those losses.

“This second report follows a similar pattern of shoddy research and poor conclusions based on a lack of local real estate expertise,” CPI Chief Executive Officer David Greenbaum said. “We will once again reply professionally and thoroughly, supported by clear evidence.”

On Monday, CPI Property’s notes due in April 2027 fell as much as 1 cent on the euro to 79 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and were headed for their largest daily drop since Nov. 21.

Property valuations have been a recurrent theme for activist short-sellers in recent years as the excesses of the zero interest rate era saw prices rocket. A string of European landlords including Vivion Investments Sarl, Adler Group SA, and Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB have been targeted by funds betting against their shares and bonds.

Muddy Waters’ latest allegations against CPI focus on the valuations of its most valuable properties in Berlin, which appreciated significantly more than the wider market between 2018 and 2021 with little apparent trigger for doing so, the report said. It also said that CPI’s key Warsaw and Prague portfolios may have higher vacancy rates than those reported by the company based on the amount of space in its building being advertised for rent by brokers.

Funds managed by Apollo Global Management Inc. bought a minority stake in CPI in 2021, but the majority remains in the hands of founder Vitek. The tycoon has attempted to show support for the company by injecting assets onto its balance sheet since Muddy Waters’ November attack.

