(Bloomberg) -- South African billionaire Christo Wiese raised about 3.6 billion rand ($265 million) by cutting his stake in Africa’s biggest supermarket chain as the businessman most stung by the near collapse of Steinhoff Holdings International NV boosts his liquidity.

Wiese has been selling assets to raise money since Steinhoff, a retailer in which he was the largest investor, announced accounting irregularities in December. The 76-year-old personally sold about 4.2 billion rand worth of shares in grocer Shoprite Holdings Ltd. over three separate deals in the wake of the scandal, with the latest sell-off being conducted by Titan Premier Investments (Pty) Ltd., one of his investment vehicles.

Under the terms of the deal, Cape Town-based Shoprite sold 17 million shares at 210 rand apiece, representing 2.9 percent of its issued stock, to institutional investors on behalf of Titan, according to an emailed statement on Wednesday. Shoprite shares declined 0.9 percent to 224.89 rand by the close in Johannesburg Tuesday.

Steinhoff stock has crashed more than 97 percent since reporting the financial wrongdoing on Dec. 5, causing a slump in Wiese’s net worth to $2.2 billion from more than $5 billion. He’s suing the owner of Conforama in France and Mattress Firm in the U.S. for 59 billion rand. Shoprite’s stock has slid 5.1 percent over the same period, valuing the company at 133 billion rand.

Share Placement

The Shoprite shares were placed through an accelerated bookbuild in which Morgan Stanley, FirstRand Ltd.’s Rand Merchant Bank and Barclays Africa Group Ltd.’s Absa Capital are the joint bookrunners. Titan owned about 79 million shares in Shoprite ahead of the placement, representing about 14 percent of the grocery chain.

In late 2016, Wiese had sought to merge the grocer with Steinhoff only for the talks to collapse amid a disagreement over valuations. The billionaire bought into Steinhoff when he sold his Pepkor Holdings Ltd., Africa’s biggest clothing chain, to the company for $5.7 billion in 2015. The retail entrepreneur will remain the company’s biggest shareholder, based on data compiled by Bloomberg.

(Updates with Shoprite.)

To contact the reporter on this story: John Bowker in Johannesburg at jbowker2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Vernon Wessels

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.